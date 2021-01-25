Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

GILD traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

