Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,547,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $81.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

