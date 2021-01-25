Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Xylem by 31.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Xylem by 38.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 287,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 79,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.00. 1,238,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,547. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

