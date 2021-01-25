Nia Impact Advisors LLC Invests $7.40 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 236,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000. SunPower accounts for approximately 3.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPWR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,098,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,963,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $54.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

