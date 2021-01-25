Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Editas Medicine accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Editas Medicine by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Editas Medicine by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $65.47. 2,913,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

