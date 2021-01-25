Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. 1,841,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.