NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 70,658 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 4.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $125,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,209 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

