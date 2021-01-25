NIO (NYSE:NIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

