Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 117,247 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $99,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

