Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 358,041 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,041 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $52,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after acquiring an additional 266,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. 7,273,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

