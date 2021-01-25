Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 227.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 393,183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $41,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in State Street by 74.2% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in State Street by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

NYSE STT traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. 2,066,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.