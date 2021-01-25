Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 748,544 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 187.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $57,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,544,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

