Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,256 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 26.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $464.79. 1,187,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

