Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,718 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.96. 7,902,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

