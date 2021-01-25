Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.49 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.15. 5,152,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.