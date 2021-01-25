Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $69.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $69,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.78. 14,881,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

