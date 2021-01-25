Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 67,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,174,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $76,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

