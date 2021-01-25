Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NNCHY stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $61.04. 365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. Nissan Chemical has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nissan Chemical will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

