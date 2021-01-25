NN Group’s (NNGRY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CSFB raised NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

