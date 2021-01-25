Noir Market Cap Reaches $185,638.46 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $185,638.46 and approximately $321.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00149659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,424,890 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

