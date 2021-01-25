noob.finance ($NOOB) Achieves Market Cap of $27,050.06

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003724 BTC on major exchanges. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $27,050.06 and approximately $80.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00055027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038121 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance.

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.