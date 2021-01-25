noob.finance ($NOOB) Price Hits $1.19

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $25,976.32 and $77.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00128589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00275796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038719 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance.

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.