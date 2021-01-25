Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.38. 44,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

