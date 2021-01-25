North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.37

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) (CVE:NAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 1799575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$38.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

North American Nickel Inc. (NAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwestern Greenland.

