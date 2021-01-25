Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.45

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 439008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.02 million and a PE ratio of -28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

