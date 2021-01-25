Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $97.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.47.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

