Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 145,036 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $94.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.