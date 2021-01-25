Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.47.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 179,053 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 145,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,865 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.