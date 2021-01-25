Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NVS stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.