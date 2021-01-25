NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Hits $474,088.94

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $474,088.94 and $1,524.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008013 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The Reddit community for NPCoin is https://reddit.com/