NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

