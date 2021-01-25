Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $93.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

