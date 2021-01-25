Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 1,269 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $298.16 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

