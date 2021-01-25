Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 4,951 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.21 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

