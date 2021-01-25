Nwam LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JKI opened at $163.67 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.86 and a 52-week high of $170.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.31.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

