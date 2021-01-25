Nwam LLC Takes $451,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $218.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

