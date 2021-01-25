Nwam LLC Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

