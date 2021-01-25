Nwam LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 144,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,195,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $92.39 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

