Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.98 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.