Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 47,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $66.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $67.56.

