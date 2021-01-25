Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

