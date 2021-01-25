Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $25.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NYSE:OXY opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14,354.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

