OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 3.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $211.26. 743,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,639. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.28. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

