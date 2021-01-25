OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,539,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

