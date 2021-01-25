OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 1,700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.78. 14,881,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

