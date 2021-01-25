Oliver Christian Bennett Sells 4,399 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $19,751.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sientra stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

