ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

