OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

OneMain stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OneMain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in OneMain by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

