Open Platform (OPEN) Price Up 28.6% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.80 million and $72,696.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.96 or 0.00765993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.95 or 0.04218153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017754 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

