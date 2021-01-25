Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $720,408.10 and $357.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00772210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.50 or 0.04231054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.